New Delhi, October 23: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2021 for first and second year. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the APBIE at bie.ap.gov.in to check and view the supplementary result. Alternatively, students can also check their results on the official website of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. AP LAWCET Result 2021 Declared At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Candidates can check their results on the board's website by logging in with their respective hall ticket number along with date of birth. On Manaabdi website, students can download their results by entering their mobile number. Scroll down to know the steps to access and download the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 for for first year and second year students. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to direct from the official website.

Here Is How To Check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2021:

Visit the official websites at bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

On the home page click on the link for results

Enter required details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print of their results and keep it safe for future references. In case of any discrepancies in the result, queries or confusion in relation to the same, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

