Budaun (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) The district magistrate here ordered an inquiry after a civic body official sought transfer alleging threat to his life from a BJP MLA's brother.

The allegations were levelled by Dataganj civic body Executive Officer Sunil Kumar Saroj against local BJP MLA Rajiv Kumar Singh's brother Vinay Kumar Singh.

The MLA's brother denied the charge and accused the official of corruption.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said investigation has been handed over to the additional district magistrate (administration), who has been asked to submit the report within two days.

"Action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the report," the district magistrate said.

The executive officer alleged that the MLA's brother misbehaved and abused him on April 6, claiming corruption in a construction work.

In the complaint to the DM, Saroj said he was making arrangements for the stay of some official at a guest house on April 6 when the MLA's brother called him.

After some time, Vinay Kumar Singh reached the guest house and abused the EO while referring to the construction work, the complaint said.

The EO alleged threat to his life and property from the MLA's brother. Saroj said that he is unable to work in Dataganj and sought transfer.

The MLA's brother denied abusing the officer.

He alleged that Saroj doesn't do his work properly and he is involved in corruption.

