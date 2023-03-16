Amaravati, Mar 16 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Budget for financial year 2023-24 is designed to raise the living standards of people, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said on Thursday.

He expressed happiness for being able to table the state Budget for the fifth time under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"We are moving forward to face the challenges of Covid-19 and revenue deficit. With this confidence we will present the Budget, giving primacy to education, health and other key sectors," said Rajendranath in a statement.

He said special budgetary allocations have been made for women and children, aimed at women's empowerment.

Earlier in the morning, the state Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister approved the annual budget for fiscal 2023-24 as well as the agriculture budget.

