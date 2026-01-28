New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Both houses were adjourned on Wednesday afternoon and will meet tomorrow -- (Thursday) at 11 am. As the National Democratic Alliance-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs thumped their tables in appreciation, Opposition MPs stood and protested, demanding that the law be withdrawn.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27, outlining the Union government's vision for social justice, inclusive growth, and a developed India.

The President delivered her address to members of both Houses assembled together in the Lok Sabha Chamber on the opening day of the Seventh Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 270th Session of the Rajya Sabha.

While speaking on Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill), Murmu said, "For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages."

In her address, President Murmu said she was "delighted to address Parliament," recalling that the previous year was memorable for celebrating India's rapid progress and rich heritage. She noted that 150 years of Vande Mataram were celebrated across the country, with citizens paying tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

"The country celebrated the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bhadur Ji. During the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the entire country paid him tribute and remembered his tribute to the tribal community. The events related to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel further strengthened the sense of Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat. The entire country witnessed how Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations filled it with music and a sense of unity. When the country remembers the contribution of its ancestors, the new generation gets inspiration, which further speeds up our journey towards Viksit Bharat," she said.

Focusing on social justice, the President underlined that Babasaheb Ambedkar consistently emphasised equality and social justice, values enshrined in the Constitution.

"Every citizen of the country should get their full rights without any discrimination. My Government is committed to true social justice," she said. As a result, she noted, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last decade, with efforts to empower the poor being accelerated further in the government's third term.

"My Government is working for Dalits, the backwards, tribal community and everyone with complete sensitivity. The vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is becoming a positive impact on the lives of every citizen. At the beginning of 2014, social security schemes reached just 25 crore citizens. With the efforts of the Govt about 95 crore Indians have access to social security schemes now," she added.

Earlier, the President received a Guard of Honour on her arrival at the Parliament of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were present during the address.

Both Houses of Parliament held an obituary reference to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the first day of the Session. Khaleda Zia had passed away on the morning of December 30, 2025, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

The two Houses will be adjourned for recess on February 13 and reassemble on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The Session will have 30 sittings over 65 days and will conclude on April 2.

Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

