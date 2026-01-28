Mumbai, January 28: CCTV footage surfaced online showing the final moments of the chartered Learjet 45 that crashed on Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The video, which has been secured by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), shows the aircraft struggling with stability before impacting the ground and erupting into a massive fireball near the Baramati Airport runway. Notably, the video shows the exact moment the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's aircraft crashed and later burst into flames.

What Does the CCTV Footage Reveal About the Plane Crash

The CCTV footage, recorded from a hangar at Baramati Airport, captures the twin-engine jet appearing at approximately 8:45 AM. In the video, the aircraft is seen at a low altitude, seemingly wobbling as it attempts to align with the runway. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: All About the Bombardier Learjet 45 That Crashed in Baramati and People Who Died.

CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash. On Cam: Times Now accesses CCTV footage from the crash site; explosion captured moments after the crash. pic.twitter.com/5frbw8SLtN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 28, 2026

CCTV Footage Shows Moment Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashed Before Bursting Into Flames

Seconds later, the jet's left wing appears to dip sharply. The aircraft then strikes the ground short of the tarmac, skidding several meters into an open field. The footage concludes with an explosion that sends a large ball of fire and thick black smoke into the air, completely engulfing the wreckage in a matter of seconds. The video shows the exact moment the aircraft crashed and burst into flames.

Background Details in the Video

Investigators analysing the background of the footage noted several environmental factors that may have contributed to the disaster:

Dense Fog: The video confirms eyewitness reports of "heavy fog" at the time of the crash. The horizon is almost entirely obscured, suggesting visibility was well below the 800-meter safety threshold.

Emergency Flashes: The aircraft’s landing lights were visible, but experts noted the strobe lights appeared to be flashing erratically, which could indicate an onboard electrical struggle or a desperate attempt by the pilots to signal ground crews.

Locals' Response: In the periphery of the frame, several locals and airport ground staff can be seen running toward the crash site immediately after the explosion, though secondary blasts forced them to retreat. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: List of Notable Figures Who Died in Air Accidents.

The Personnel Onboard the Aircraft Which Crashed in Baramati

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed there were no survivors among the five occupants. The manifest included:

Ajit Pawar (66): Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader.

Vidip Jadhav: A personal aide to the Deputy CM.

Pinky Mali: A Personal Security Officer (PSO).

Captain Sumit Kapur: Pilot-in-Command.

Shambhavi Pathak: First Officer.

Investigation Progress

The AAIB has combined the CCTV evidence with radar data and Air Traffic Control (ATC) recordings. Preliminary analysis suggests the pilot had communicated difficulties with visibility during a "missed approach" just minutes before the fatal second attempt. The "Black Box" (Flight Data Recorder) has been recovered from the charred remains of the 16-year-old aircraft and will be sent to Delhi for a full data extraction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Santibhusan Mishra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).