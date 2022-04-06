New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

Parliament sources said both -- the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha -- were likely to be adjourned sine die on Thursday.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramadan on April 7 in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Sets Up Free EV Charging Infrastructure for Employees in Mumbai.

The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8.

Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)