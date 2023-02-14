Latehar (Jharkhand), Feb 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Tuesday promised to provide road, power and water in villages in and around 'Budha Pahad', that was once a Maoist stronghold, within six months.

Panchayats will be developed in the area on a mission mode and employment will be provided to the people, besides welfare schemes like public distribution system, schools, colleges, scholarships, public health centres, he said.

"Ever since we(JMM) came to power, we have worked for the welfare of the tribals and natives. Our fight is to give the people their identity," Soren, who became the first chief minister of the state to visit Budha Pahad, a hilly terrain in Latehar and Garhwa districts around 150 km from Ranchi, after it was freed from three-decade-long Maoist control by security forces last year.

"Road, water, electricity and all basic facilites will be ensured in Budha Pahad area within six months. Employment will be given to villagers in each home," Soren said addressing a public rally as part of ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra' in neighbouring Chatra district.

Hitting out at the opposition BJP in the state and at the Centre, the chief minister said it is "getting stomach aches" on seeing the development works taking place in the state.

"They are so opposed to the policies of the Jharkhand government that the policy for 1932 khatian (land records)-based domicile policy to identify local people and ensure welfare schemes and jobs for them were termed unconstitutional," he said.

Soren had last month launched development projects of Rs 100 crore for Budha Pahar which used to shelter top Maoist leaders from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra. Assets such as mini tractors, pump sets and agriculture equipment worth over Rs 1.25 crore were distributed by him among 429 beneficiaries.

The Rs 100 crore Budha Pahar Development Project will cover 11 villages of Tehri panchayat in Garhwa and 11 villages of Aksi panchayat in Latehar, Soren told villagers belonging to the particularly vulnerable tribal groups and other ST communities.

