Noida (UP), May 12 (PTI) Real estate developer Mahagun Group on Wednesday said it has pledged support for the COVID Care facility that was set up by residents of a high-rise society but disrupted by bouncers sent by the builder.

The move comes a day after District Magistrate Suhas L Y lambasted the real estate group for its high-handedness as it emerged that the bouncers had removed the beds from the isolation centre set up in the common area of Mahagun Moderne society in Sector 78.

A furious Suhas had also directed City Magistrate Uma Shankar to issue notice to the developer under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) and "take over" some parts of the society and an adjoining playschool.

Mahagun Group on Wednesday said it has decided to convert the ground floor of their Manthan School (junior wing) into an L-1 category hospital for COVID patients.

"The group has pledged the school's ground floor to the Noida Authority until June," it said in a statement.

"The facility in the school would be developed and managed by the Noida Authority and not by AOA (Apartment Owners Association) or any other private party," it added.

The group said in continuance with its multiple efforts under social welfare, it is pledging support to the Noida Authority in fighting the pandemic.

"After June 30, the school will resume normal operations as a learning institution. The support is extended due to the shortage of beds, a significant hurdle in the fight against COVID," the Mahagun Group said.

A spokesperson for the group said, "With this support, we look forward to supporting the Noida Authority in its drive to help people during the times of crisis."

