Kochi, August 27: The Kerala High Court has directed the state police and other authorities to ensure that the Kollam district Collector's order prohibiting bull race competition was implemented in letter and spirit. A bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, has issued a notice to the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Cattle Welfare Association and posted the matter for further hearing on September 26.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a Thiruvananthapuram resident Arshid K L against the Cattle Welfare Association which has planned to conduct a Maramadimalsaram in Kollam district on August 28. The court in its order noted that the Association was not registered with the Animal Welfare Board but has organised the event without receiving prior permission from the Kollam District Collector.

The Senior Government Pleader had submitted before the court that that taking note of the decisions of the Supreme Court, the High Court and the various circulars, the Kollam District Collector had on August 26 issued orders prohibiting bull race as well as bull race competition and directed al the authorities responsible to ensure that the order was implemented.

"Having regard to the fact that the District Collector, Kollam has already issued direction to prohibit the said event, we only observe that the said order should be implemented in letter and spirit by respondent 2 to 4 and and all other authorities," the court said.

The court has issued a notice to the Animal Welfare Board of India, represented by senior advocate Jaju Babu, and the Cattle Welfare Association and sought a reply within three weeks and posted the matter on September 26.

