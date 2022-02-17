Coimbatore, Feb 17 (PTI) The Bureau of Immigration, (MHA) in Chennai Thursday issued a notice to a Romanian national for campaigning here in favour of the DMK.

The Romanian, Negotia Stefan Marius, was found campaigning for the ruling DMK in Singanallur and Ondipudur areas in the city on Wednesday.

Stefan Marius was quoted as saying that he was impressed by the DMK's free bus travel scheme for women and wanted to campaign for DMK in the local body polls. He was found moving on a motorcycle along with a businessman.

In the notice sent to him, the bureau said that Marius, who is on business visa has involved in activities (political/election campaign) which is not as per his intended purpose of visit and it amounted to visa violation.

"Hence you are directed to appear in person to the office (bureau of Immigration, Chennai) on February 18 along with your original documents and explanation," it said.

Non-compliance of the direction will render you liable for prosecution under section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946, the noticed warned.

