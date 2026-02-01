India News | Bus Carrying Devotees Meets with Accident in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): Devotees returning after visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple met with an accident when their van overturned on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, officials said.

The incident took place near Poiyyur village.

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Upon receiving information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident.

While travelling on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway, the van reportedly lost control after a sudden tyre burst and overturned, resulting in a serious accident.

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Further details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)