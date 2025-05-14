Firozpur (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): As India and Pakistan move towards an understanding of cessation of hostilities, life in the border district of Firozpur in Punjab seems to be returning to normalcy, with people approaching their daily lives.

Parents have resorted to their normal routine of dropping their children off at school. In other words, the situation is functioning as 'business as usual' in Firozpur.

No drones, firing, or shelling were reported here last night.

After days of tensions between India and Pakistan, an official said the situation in Amritsar is "normal" on Sunday, with people doing their daily work and markets remaining open.

"The situation in Amritsar is normal. People are doing their daily work. On Sundays, offices are not open, but the markets are open, and life is normal. Thanks to the people's cooperation," Amritsar Deputy Commissioner said.

Manjeet Singh, a local here, said that the people of Amritsar have utmost faith in the Army.

"All the drone attacks Pakistan launched were thwarted and given a fitting reply by the Army...So, people of Amritsar trust the Army. There is no panic here...The mistake they committed last night, when they violated the ceasefire, is highly condemnable. They will be given a fitting reply," Singh said, speaking to ANI.

Another local stated that the situation was normal.

This comes after complete blackouts were enforced in several areas of Punjab, including Pathankot, Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar on the evening of May 10.

The Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar issued a statement requesting the residents to keep calm, as a blackout has been enforced as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Life in the border districts of Jaisalmer and Barmer has returned to normal, with schools and markets operating as usual. In Jaisalmer, schools reopened today after being closed on May 7 following the Operation Sindoor that targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Barmer reported no incidents of drones, firing, or shelling last night. Residents were seen shopping in markets and carrying on with their daily routines. (ANI)

