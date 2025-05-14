New Delhi, May 14: In the aftermath of the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor' and the recently announced understanding reached between India and Pakistan, the Union Cabinet will convene in New Delhi on Wednesday. This marks the first full Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the de-escalation of hostilities with Pakistan, and it is expected to outline India's post-conflict strategy and review the national security landscape.

The ceasefire agreement, declared on May 10, followed three days of intense military engagement triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The situation escalated quickly, with the Indian Air Force launching decisive airstrikes that reportedly destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases, significantly altering the military equation. PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security.

Notably, the ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump, who stated that diplomatic efforts had succeeded in bringing both nations to the table. Subsequent confirmations from American officials revealed that US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were in close communication with leaders in New Delhi and Islamabad, helping to broker the understanding.

The role of the US in mediating the ceasefire has been acknowledged, though India has reiterated that it acted in self-defence and achieved its objectives independently through 'Operation Sindoor'. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi To Chair Crucial Cabinet Committee on Security Meet Today, Big Decisions Likely.

Ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Modi, earlier on Monday chaired a high-level security review at his residence, joined by key figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

The Cabinet meeting today is expected to focus on consolidating gains from 'Operation Sindoor', the diplomatic and military road map post-ceasefire, and steps to ensure continued vigilance along the border. The Cabinet may also discuss outreach efforts to the international community and possible future engagements with Pakistan under strict conditions.

