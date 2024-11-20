Nalasopara (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur on Wednesday, while responding to BJP's claim that there would be an increase in vote share, said if the money had reached the people and questioned if votes will be increased by giving money during the Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

"Why has the Rs 5 crore reached? Will the votes be increased by giving money?... I have trust in people; we don't fight elections on money... It is our guarantee that voting will take place peacefully," the BVA chief said.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Fraud: Sharad Pawar Slams BJP for Allegations Against His Daughter Supriya Sule in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

This came one day after BJP leader Vinod Tawde was accused by the BVA of "distributing money" at a hotel in Maharashtra ahead of the state assembly polls.

The BVA workers created a ruckus outside the hotel on Tuesday, where Tawde was holding a meeting with the party workers in the Nalasopara assembly constituency in the Palghar district.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly By-Elections 2024: Voting Underway in 9 Seats; 20.51% Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM.

Thakur further stated that Tawde was spreading lies after the BJP leader stated that the hotel was owned by the BVA chief and that it was his policy to lie without fear.

"Why did Vinod Tawde book the entire hotel, and why were all the rooms booked by his people? ...Yesterday, he was sitting here and requesting to take him out, and today when he reached Mumbai, he said that the hotel is owned by Hitendra Thakur. It is his policy to lie without fear," Thakur said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West, Devendra Fadnavis denied the allegations against Vinod Tawde, stating, "As far as Vinod Tawde is concerned, I made it clear yesterday too that neither did he distribute any money nor was any money found with him. A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy; an ecosystem was used."

Meanwhile, a separate controversy has emerged involving NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole.

Notably, retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil from Pune has accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case from 2018, claiming that the funds from this fraud were used for election campaigns. These allegations have surfaced amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are being held in a single phase on November 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)