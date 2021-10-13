New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26, with a focus on sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) outcomes, achieving scientific processing of solid waste in all cities, and managing wastewater in cities with less than 1 lakh population in Census 2011.

An official release said that a financial outlay of Rs 1,41,600 crores has been finalized for SBM-U 2.0, including a central share of Rs 36,465 for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 which is over 2.5 times the financial outlay of Rs 62,009 crore in the last phase of the Mission.

The expected outcomes under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 Sanitation include all statutory towns to become at least ODF+, all cities with less than one lakh population to be made ODF++ and putting in place systems and processes so that all wastewater is safely treated and optimally reused and no untreated wastewater pollutes water bodies.

All cities are to achieve at least three-star garbage-free certification

The release said that over the next five years, the focus of SBM-U 2.0, launched on October 1 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on sustaining the sanitation and solid waste management outcomes achieved and accelerating the momentum generated, thus achieving the mission's vision of a "Garbage Free" Urban India. (ANI)

