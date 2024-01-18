New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ecuador in the medical product regulation to facilitate a better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two countries.

According to the official statement issued on Thursday, the MoU will help in increased cooperation in the field of medical products regulation and better coordination in international fora.

It also said that the convergence in the regulatory practices due to the MoU could help in increasing the export of medicines from India and consequentially help in better employment opportunities for educated professionals in the pharmaceutical sector.

The MoU was signed on November 7 last year between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Agencia Nacional de Regulaction, Control Y Vigilancia Sanitria - ARCSA, Doctor Leopoldo Izquieta Perez, The Republic of Ecuador on cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation.

The CDSCO is a Subordinate Office of the Directorate General of Health Services, which is an attached office of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

CDSCO is the National Regulatory Authority for drugs, medical devices and cosmetics in India. Agencia Nacional de Regulaction, Control Y Vigilancia Sanitria - ARCSA, Doctor Leopoldo Izquieta Perez is the Regulatory Agency regulating these products in the Republic of Ecuador.

The MoU will facilitate export of medical products leading to foreign exchange earnings and it would be a step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government said. (ANI)

