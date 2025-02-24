New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) BJP Cabinet Ministers Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa took charge of their offices on Monday directing officials to prepare action plans for their respective departments.

Mishra assumed office as the Law & Justice Minister, while Sirsa took charge as the Minister of Environment and Industries.

Mishra said, "Today, I have directed officials to begin preparing an action plan for the promises made in the manifesto that fall under our department's jurisdiction and to ensure its timely execution."

Speaking about the CAG report, which is set to be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, he said, "No one can stop the truth. The people have already delivered justice in the elections, and now, justice must also be served legally."

On the other side, Sirsa outlined his priorities, saying, "Our mission is to make Delhi a healthier city by ensuring clean air and water, and we are committed to turning this vision into reality. Major environmental projects will be undertaken in the city."

Emphasising waste management, he added, "The large garbage mountains in Delhi, which Arvind Kejriwal's administration could not remove in 10 years, will be cleared within a year under our governance."

He further said, "If Dashrath Manjhi could carve a road through a mountain, we can certainly remove garbage piles. We draw inspiration from his determination."

Sirsa also claimed, "Around 30 per cent of Delhi's air pollution is caused by dust, with key stakeholders being MCD and PWD."

He urged accountability, saying, "Every department must take responsibility---MCD and PWD should work to reduce their contribution to pollution, while we will ensure the removal of garbage mountains."

On February 20 after the first Cabinet meeting, Kapil Mishra was assigned five portfolios, including Law and Justice, Labour and Employment, and Art Culture Language and Tourism, while Manjinder Singh Sirsa received three—Industries, Forest and Environment and Food and Supply departments.

