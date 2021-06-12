New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said that a Cabinet reshuffle will soon take place in the state and asserted there is no problem within the party's state unit.

"Reshuffle will happen in Rajasthan. As told by Ajay Maken Ji (Congress in-charge for Rajasthan), a reshuffle will take place in the state," Dotasra told reporters here when asked about the Cabinet reshuffle.

Jitin Prasada, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shifted to its political rival - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. This was followed by rife speculations about more leaders following his suit, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is currently in Delhi.

Dotasra dismissed the speculation of Pilot quitting the party and said, "Pilot is our politician and a strong senior leader of Congress. There is no problem in Congress. How are these questions being raised?"

There has been a prolonged tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot. On Friday, Congress Leader PR Meena had raised concerns over addressing the issues raised by Pilot, adding that the panel formed to resolve the differences between the two leaders has not come up with a solution.

In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed. A committee was also set up under Ajay Maken to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his camp.

Speaking on the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab due next year, Dotasra said that a breakdown has started taking place in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is falling.

"In West Bengal, the BJP lost the elections. BJP leaders are showing rebellion attitude. PM Modi's popularity has come down to 10-12 per cent from 70-80 per cent. The breakdown has started happening within the BJP. It will be interesting to see what will happen to BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in the Assembly Elections," he concluded. (ANI)

