Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) The cabinet sub-committee on disaster management and rehabilitation which met to assess emergency relief measures on Wednesday approved the strengthening of an Early Warning System (EWS) for disaster management.

This system will provide real-time monitoring, forecasting and alerts to help communities and authorities take preventive actions, thereby minimising disaster impact, a statement issued here said.

To enhance rapid response during disasters, the committee decided to hire a chopper for rescue and rehabilitation operations, ensuring the speedy execution of operations.

The meeting of the cabinet sub-committee held here after the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in the state was presided by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

It focused on restoring critical infrastructure, including road repairs, reconstruction of bridges and revival of water supply schemes in the disaster-affected areas.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 15, about 106 people lost their lives -- 62 in rain-related incidents and 44 in road accidents -- and 189 have been injured, while 35 are missing, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of more than Rs 818 crore. The state has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides this monsoon, according to the department.

In another meeting, the cabinet subcommittee presided over by Negi discussed the regularisation of land for small and marginal farmers and approved an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) concession to the State of Himachal Pradesh.

