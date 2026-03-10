Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India's Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026, organized by Brand Vista Consulting, concluded successfully with an inspiring gathering of policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and social change-makers who came together to deliberate on India's growth trajectory and its evolving role in the global economy.

The high-impact national conclave served as a strategic dialogue platform focused on actionable solutions for nation-building as India advances toward its vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. The event celebrated India's transformation from a fast-growing economy to a global hub of innovation, sustainability, and opportunity while fostering collaboration across sectors to create practical roadmaps for economic, technological, and social progress.

A Global Platform for Strategic Dialogue

Conceptualized by Brand Vista Consulting, a global Management, Marketing, and Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, the conclave reflected the organization's commitment to enabling transformative business growth and socio-economic development.

Through its leadership forums, consulting expertise, research initiatives, and international collaborations, Brand Vista Consulting continues to create global platforms where governments, corporates, policy institutions, and innovation-driven brands can exchange ideas, build partnerships, and drive meaningful change.

Distinguished Dignitaries and Global Participation

The conclave witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders who enriched the discussions with their insights and perspectives.

Among the special guests were Sanjay Singh Gangwar, Minister of State, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Patil, Member of Parliament, who addressed the gathering and shared their vision for India's economic and social development. Diplomats from multiple countries like Russia, Djibouti, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, Comoros, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Palestine, Egypt and others also participated in the conclave, reinforcing the importance of global partnerships in shaping the future of India and the world.

Engaging Panel Discussions on Nation-Building

The conclave featured high-level panel discussions addressing some of the most crucial aspects of India's development journey:

- Global Partnership and Investments - Bharat's Role in Global Prosperity- Policy, Industry & Manufacturing - Powering Bharat's Economic Strength- Education & Healthcare - Building a Skilled and Healthy Bharat

These sessions brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, and subject matter experts to explore strategies for strengthening India's global economic partnerships, enhancing industrial competitiveness, and developing future-ready human capital.

Healthier India Symposium

A special Healthier India Symposium was also conducted as part of the conclave, where leading doctors and public health experts discussed the future of healthcare in India. The session focused on building a healthier and more resilient nation through clinical excellence, preventive healthcare, technology integration, healthy lifestyles, and global collaboration in healthcare innovation.

In addition to these several brand and product launches were also done during the conclave.

Recognizing Excellence Across Sectors

One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of outstanding brands and leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and impact in their respective fields.

Some of the distinguished awardees included:

- Varun Arora, Founder, Steel Build Infra- SLP Sanjay Kumar, Founder & Director, Sanjay Speech Hearing and Rehabilitation Center- Alok Rungta, Managing Director & CEO, Generali Central Life Insurance- Santosh Shelar, Vice President - Business Development & Projects, Devgn CineX- Dr. Sanjay Viswanathan, Director, SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Ghaziabad- Yusuf Poonawala, Founder, Lux Voyages by Yusuf- Nidhi Panchal, Chairperson, Victor Public School- Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, Chairman, Roswalt Realty- Prashanth Rao, Director, Poulomi Estates- Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management- Sree Latha Vasisht, Founder & Managing Director, Aadhya Airtek- Divya Gandotra, Founder & CEO, EMIAC Technologies- Dr. Raghav Singhal, Get My Mettle- Vibhore Bhargava & Reythm Jain, Founders & CEO, Urban Aura- Nishant Sharma, Founder & Wellness Tech Entrepreneur, AuraEyeTM Solutions Ltd.- Manoj Singh, Founder & CEO, 3S Securitas- Himanshu Seth, CEO and Founder of VIN PR and many more.

The dignitaries congratulated the winners for their remarkable achievements and contributions to their respective industries and society.

A Step Toward a Stronger Bharat

The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 concluded on a high note, reaffirming the importance of collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and global partners in shaping India's future.

With powerful discussions, insightful keynote addresses, and recognition of excellence, the conclave successfully created a meaningful platform for dialogue and partnerships aimed at accelerating India's journey toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

About Brand Vista Consulting

Brand Vista Consulting is a global Management, Marketing, and Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The firm works closely with governments, corporates, policy institutions, and innovation leaders to design strategies that drive business growth, policy impact, and sustainable development.Through global leadership forums, research initiatives, consulting services, and strategic partnerships, Brand Vista Consulting acts as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and transformative growth across industries and geographies.For more details, please visit - https://brandvistaconsulting.com/

