Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Government to provide security to Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that was withdrawn by the state.

While hearing Adhikari's security case, the High Court observed that Adhikari, a Z-category protectee by the Ministry of Home Affairs is adequately covered by the central security force.

The West Bengal Government told the court that Adhikari is well-maintained according to the scale of Z category protectee as per the "Yellow Book" by the Government of West Bengal.

Report of the Directorate Security mentioned that Adhikari is already being provided state's security for the pilot, route lining and meetings.

The security provided to Suvendu Adhikari by the West Bengal Government had been withdrawn on May 18. After this, the BJP leader moved to the High Court in this regard. (ANI)

