Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): Former Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MLA Nirapada Sardar, one of those who were arrested by the West Bengal Police in the Sandeshkhali incident, was granted interim bail by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

"Today he (Nirapada Sardar) was granted interim bail by the Honourable Division bench primarily on the ground that while the FIR was lodged on February 9, the complaint relating to which the FIR was made was registered on February 10...This shows how grossly the police authorities have acted and how illegally they have acted so that the agitation in Sandeshkhali stops and Trinamool Congress goons go scot-free," Sudipta Das Gupta one of the counsels of the former CPM MLA said on Thursday.

Gupta said that the division bench has asked the Superintendent of Police to file a report by Thursday.

"The Honourable Division Bench has granted interim bail and further directed the SP to file a report by February 29. It was also observed by the division bench why such action has not been taken against such erring police officers," the counsel said.

Speaking on when Sardar will be released, Gupta said, "Nirapada Sardar will be released by today."

While the police have arrested around 17 individuals in the case related to the incidents unfolding at Sendeshkhali, the police are yet to arrest the prime accused, Shah Jahan Sheikh.

Earlier on Monday, Basirhat Superintendent of Police HM Rehman confirmed that an FIR has been filed against absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

HM Rehman said, "We got complaints against him yesterday. We are going through the complaints and will take action accordingly. We have filed an FIR against Sheikh Shahjahan. We are filing an FIR against actionable inputs."

He further said that reports that police were not filing a case against the complaints of Sandeshkhali victims were false.

Hours after Calcutta High Court clarified that there is "no stay order" on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and West Bengal Police is free to arrest TMC leader, the party said that the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case, who has been at large since last month, will be arrested in a week.

"We are confident that Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested within seven days," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a joint press conference with state minister Bratya Basu on Monday.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

Shahjahan has been absconding since January, ever since Enforcement Directorate officials were attacked during a raid at his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam.

Two Trinamool leaders, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, who are close to Shahjahan, have already been arrested. (ANI)

