Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Thursday handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence that broke out in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

A Bench led by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ordered State Police to hand over case papers to the Central government so that NIA can commence its probe.

Following the development, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called Calcutta High Court a "Guardian of the Constitution" which instilled confidence in the public.

"The Guardian of the Constitution instilled confidence in the public once again by directing @NIA_India probe into the attacks and disturbances concerning the Ram Nabami processions in West Bengal. The Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta has once again pointed out the mischief of the State Government in their attempt to suppress facts for avoiding investigation by the NIA. I welcome the historic decision of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta. Let your faith be bigger than your fear," Adhikari tweeted.

Earlier, Calcutta HC had observed that the violence in the Howrah district during Ram Navami festivities appears to have been pre-planned and that there was a failure of intelligence gathering by the West Bengal police. (ANI)

