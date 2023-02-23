Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 23 (PTI) Heavy weight leaders of Jharkhand NDA as well as UPA on Thursday campaigned for their candidates for the Ramgarh by-election, which is scheduled to be held on February 27.

Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda, BJP national vice president Raghubar Das and former chief minister Babulal Marandi campaigned for the NDA nominee and AJSU Party candidate Sunita Chaudhary on Thursday.

Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren along with Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur and rural development minister Alamgir Alam campaigned for UPA candidate from Congress party, Bajrang Mahto, husband of jailed former Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi.

Addressing a rally at Chitarpur block, Soren alleged that former chief minister Raghubar Das and his cabinet colleague Chandra Prakash Chaudhary were responsible for the Ramgarh bypoll. He alleged that they implicated a woman leader in a false case, who was raising her voice for rights of farmers, labourers and poor.

The ny-election was necessitated after the disqualification of sitting Congress legislator Mamta Devi.

In December, a special MP/MLA court in Hazaribag sentenced Mamta Devi and 12 others to jail for five years in a case of violence registered in 2016.

The Union tribal affairs minister led a rally at Nawadih village where he alleged that Hemant Soren family begs vote in the name of tribal and then cheat tribals.

Former chief minister Babulal Marandi addressed a rally at Kusumdih village in Gola. He said, "Ramgarh bypoll is a contest between a corruption-oriented government and development oriented NDA."

