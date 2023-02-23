Mumbai, February 23: Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) authorities on Thursday arrested the proprietor of a firm in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly collecting service tax of Rs 2.26 crore but not paying it to the government, said an official.

Working on documentary evidence, the CGST Bhiwandi commissionerate registered a case against the proprietor Sanjay Devram Bhoir under the Finance Act, the official said. Noida Businessman Praveen Kumar Wrongly Detained at Abu Dhabi Airport Over Mistaken Identity.

Bhoir allegedly collected Rs 2.26 crore towards service tax during the course of his business. However, he did not deposit the amount with the government, said the official. Businessman Held After Veteran Bollywood Actress Files Rape, Cheating Complaint.

The businessman has been sent to judicial custody till March 9, said the official.

