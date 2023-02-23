Kolkata, February 23: West Bengal police on Tuesday recovered a dead body of a teenage vlogger who went missing on February 14 from a canal in Howrah’s Uluberia. Hardik Das, a 19-year-old college student, left home on February 14 for a special shoot at the railway station, TOI reported. He was a first-year student at Jnan Chandra Ghosh Polytechnic in Mominpore, the report added. Noida: Barred From Playing Mobile Games, Teen Dies by Suicide.

As per the reports, initially, Hardik's parents lodged a missing complaint with Behala police station. However, later they expressed the apprehension that the teenager had been abducted. Swinging into action, cops started searching for the teen. During the probe, cops got to know that despite having no classes on February 14, Hardik told his mother that he was going to college. While analysing CCTV footage, police found that Hardik took a train to Dum Dum from New Alipore railway station. His phone was on till Dum Dum, after which it was switched off. Delhi Shocker: Two Minor Boys Stab Teen to Death While Snatching His Mobile in Bhati Mines Area; Both Accused Arrested.

On Tuesday night, Behala police station received information about a body that was found in a canal in Hirapur Kantakhal in Uluberia in the Howrah district. Cops informed the family members after the description and photograph of the body apparently matched the details of the missing student.

