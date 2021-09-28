Amaravati, Sep 28 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress on Tuesday formally announced the candidature of Dasari Sudha, widow of late MLA Venkata Subbaiah, for the October 30 by-election from Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the by-poll, according to which the last date for filing of nominations is October 8.

The results will be declared on November 2.

The by-election was caused due to the death of sitting MLA Venkata Subbaiah of the YSRC in March this year.

YSRC general secretary S R K Reddy said their president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy chose Sudha as the party candidate in keeping with the tradition of fielding the kin of the departed legislator in the by-election.

"The by-poll will give us an opportunity to tell people what we have done in the last 28 months. This will also help us know the people's pulse," he said.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would field senior leader Obulapuram Rajasekhar for the Badvel by-election.

Rajasekhar lost the election in 2019.

Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand said the model code of conduct would come into effect immediately in Kadapa district.

Vijayanand held a meeting with Kadapa district Collector Vijaya Rama Raju in the Secretariat and discussed the preparations for the by-poll.

