Gurugram, Apr 25 (PTI) Candidates who have registered with Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) portal will get jobs in the private sector, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

“About 8 lakh youth of the state are registered on the HKRNL portal. The private sector can meet its manpower requirements through this portal,” Khattar said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Protestors Set Kaliyaganj Police Station on Fire in North Dinajpur Amid Protests Against Teenager's Death.

Addressing the 'Corporate Vaartha' programme here, he said that the government will help set up 14,000 MSME units to generate 3.5 lakh job opportunities under the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) Yojana.

HKRNL CEO K Makarand Pandurang said that 373 PhD holders, 45,342 postgraduates and 1,33,480 graduates among others are registered with the HKRNL.

Also Read | Sex Determination Based Abortion Perpetuates Gender Inequalities, Says Delhi High Court.

Interacting with the corporate representatives at the event, the chief minister said that a database of families has been prepared on the basis of income in Haryana through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

In this database, there are 13 lakh families whose income is less than Rs 1 lakh per annum and 29 lakh families whose income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh. It is the priority of the government to provide self-employment, government and private sector employment to these families, he said.

He also said that the unique program of PPP in Haryana is being appreciated across the country and many states are also following it.

“Various states of the country have sought information about the terms and conditions of HKRNL to implement the same in their states,” Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said.

“HKRNL has been set up with the objective of providing contractual manpower to all Government entities in Haryana in a transparent, robust and equitable manner. The candidates hired through this Nigam also get EPF and ESI benefits and now going a step further the government has taken a new initiative to provide employment opportunities in private institutions through this portal,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)