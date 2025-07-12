Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday underlined the state government's commitment to promoting the legal cultivation of cannabis (hemp) for medicinal and industrial purposes, emphasizing that "drug-free cannabis can become a sustainable economic option for farmers, not a source of addiction."

Speaking to ANI a day after the seminar and exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, Negi said that the misconceptions about narcotics in industrial use need to be ended first.

"Cannabis cultivation carried out for industrial or medicinal purposes is completely free from narcotic substances. It should not be confused with illegal or wild hemp that naturally grows in many regions and contains addictive elements," he said.

"The government is committed to creating a prosperous, drug-free Himachal. Cannabis grown for medical and industrial use is not for intoxication, it is for healing and industry," said Negi.

The seminar, which focused on the medicinal and industrial use of hemp, showcased dozens of products made from cannabis including food items and pharmaceutical extracts by stakeholders from Himachal and other states. The minister, who inaugurated the event, interacted with industry experts and explored exhibition stalls to understand the range of hemp-based products.

"There is a false perception among people that cannabis is only a narcotic substance. But industrial hemp is completely different. It has no intoxicating effect and is being used worldwide for medicines and eco-friendly products," he explained.

The event featured presentations on the Uganda Cultivation Project, medical hemp business models, and ecological planning of cannabis by leading companies and experts in the field. Notable speakers included Rohit Chauhan (Incare Labs, Kannarma), Dr. Piyush Juneja (Ayurinstinct Healthcare), Hanish Katnawar (Himalayan Hemp Industries), Bhavik Vipul Shah (Think The Himalayan Hemp Corporation), Kanika Sood (India Hemp & Cannabis Network), Dr. Rashmi Punhani, and Anil Kumar (Pi Hemp Pvt Ltd), Siddharth Gupta (Indian Hemp Store), Delzad Dolallywala (Bombay Hemp Company), and government legal advisor Deven Khanna.

Negi also recalled that in 2023, the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly had set up a Joint Committee to explore the viability of legal cannabis cultivation in the state. The committee, chaired by him, included legislators Sundar Singh Thakur (then Chief Parliamentary Secretary), Dr Janak Raj, Hans Raj, and Puran Chand.

"We visited several states like Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir to study existing hemp models and assess the legal and economic frameworks," he said.

Based on the committee's recommendation, the Assembly passed a resolution in the Monsoon Session of 2024 to legalize hemp cultivation for medical and industrial purposes.

The minister said that rules for its implementation will be framed soon, and the process to grant licenses for medicinal and industrial hemp farming will begin in phases.

"We expect farmers to get good returns per bigha from industrial hemp. It will open avenues in agriculture, health, and green industries," said Negi, adding that steps are being taken to ensure strict regulation to prevent misuse.

He emphasized that only certified, drug-free seeds will be allowed for cultivation, and medicinal cannabis-based products will be separately regulated with licensed processing units.

"The aim is not to promote addiction but to harness the healing and economic potential of hemp for the benefit of our people," he added. (ANI)

