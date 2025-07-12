Mumbai, July 12: A Class 10 student tragically died after being electrocuted while retrieving a shuttlecock during a game of badminton in a residential society in Palghar's Naigaon area near Mumbai. The incident occurred on Friday evening, July 11, between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm, at the Beach Complex, where the boy, identified as Akash, lived with his family.

According to the Mid-Day report, Akash was playing badminton with friends within the society premises when the shuttlecock landed on the first floor of a building. While attempting to retrieve it, he accidentally came into contact with an air conditioning unit and suffered a fatal electric shock. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

मुंबई से सटे नायगांव की एक हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में 10वीं कक्षा के 15 वर्षीय छात्र आकाश संतोष साहू की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई। शुक्रवार शाम लगभग 7 बजे वह अपने दोस्तों के साथ सोसाइटी परिसर में बैडमिंटन खेल रहा था, जब शटलकॉक पहली मंजिल की एक खिड़की पर जा लगी। शटल निकालने के लिए जैसे ही… pic.twitter.com/daC9D3DLpW — AajTak (@aajtak) July 12, 2025

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the society. Police officials are currently reviewing the footage as part of an ongoing investigation. No official statement on potential negligence or liability has been issued yet.

In another incident, the 14-year-old son of an actor allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a high-rise in Kandivali in the northern part of Mumbai after an argument over going to tuition on July 2. The incident took place at 6 pm on Wednesday at a residential complex where the actor, who has worked in popular Gujarati and Hindi television serials, stays in a 51st floor flat. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Theft Dies by Suicide in Police Custody in Maharashtra, Probe Launched.

"On Wednesday, the Class 9 student was asked by his mother to go for tuition but he was reluctant, which led to an argument. The boy left the house at 6 pm, climbed down a couple of floors and then jumped to his death. His mother was alerted to the incident by a resident. We are ascertaining the exact floor from which he jumped off," the official told PTI. "No foul is suspected as yet. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway," the Kandivali police station official added.

