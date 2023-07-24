Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) The canopy of a school in Bhiwandi in Thane district collapsed on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Faisal Tatli told PTI the front canopy of the 25-year-old Urdu medium school building collapsed at 1:15pm.

"No one was injured in the incident. The structure had been declared dangerous and a notice had been issued by BNMC. Students were not present when the incident took place," he said.

