Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman’s Headless Body Found in Amroha.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to open the Kartarpur Corridor before November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion," tweeted Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry are considering the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. The official announcement of reopening will be made soon, sources told ANI.

Also Read | Amazon Fire TV Gets New Alexa Voice Feature for Netflix.

The corridor became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Its reopening will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)