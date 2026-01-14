New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) conducted an inspection drive in Faridabad, Haryana, on Tuesday, to assess road dust mitigation measures and the upkeep of road stretches maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), as part of its intensified enforcement under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to an official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the inspection was conducted under Operation Clean Air to assess on-ground implementation of road cleaning and sweeping measures and to identify locations prone to visible dust, municipal solid waste accumulation and related issues.

A total of nine teams, comprising officers from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), were deployed for the inspection. The teams inspected 127 road stretches and submitted to the Commission geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidence collected during the inspections as part of the consolidated inspection report.

The findings of the inspection revealed that while a substantial number of road stretches exhibited low or no visible dust, several stretches require focused attention. Of the total stretches inspected, 17 were found to have high dust levels and 25 moderate dust levels, while 66 stretches recorded low dust levels, and 19 stretches had no visible dust. Stretches with high dust were, in many cases, associated with the accumulation of MSW and Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste, particularly along key corridors, junctions and service roads. Isolated instances of open burning were also observed.

The Commission emphasised the need for immediate and sustained corrective actions at identified hotspots, including intensified mechanical sweeping, regular water sprinkling, prompt lifting and scientific disposal of MSW and C&D waste, and strict enforcement to prevent waste dumping and open burning. The MCF has been advised to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure uniform implementation of dust suppression measures across all road stretches to prevent re-accumulation of dust.

According to the release, inspection and enforcement drives under 'Operation Clean Air' will continue to be undertaken regularly across the region to ensure strict compliance with statutory directions and GRAP enforcement measures. CAQM reiterates its commitment to working in close coordination with all concerned agencies to ensure clean, dust-free and well-maintained road infrastructure across the region. (ANI)

