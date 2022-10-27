New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A car caught fire on Thursday at India Gate's C-Hexagon near Kartavya Path here, officials said.

According to police, a white colour car caught fire after its engine overheated.

The driver of the vehicle escaped in time and nobody was injured, they said.

