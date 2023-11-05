The crane involved in the accident (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A 22-year-old cart vendor died on Sunday after being allegedly hit by a crane in Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Adil, a resident of Shastri Park.

The police said that a PCR call was received at 10.43 am, regarding a crane accident at the Zero Pusta sub locality of the Shastri park.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and found that a crane had hit a cart vendor, who died at the spot.

"The body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. The accused crane driver fled from the spot and efforts are being made to trace him," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

