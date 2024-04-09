Betul, Apr 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp group, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by some persons, AAP worker Manohar Pachouria made the "indecent comments" in a WhatsApp group on April 7, Sarni police station's sub-inspector Arvind Kumre said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Raju Waghmare Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena.

The complainants, who also submitted screenshots of the objectionable comments, alleged that Pachouria tried to vitiate the atmosphere by making such remarks, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him on Monday under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (statements conducive to public mischief) and an investigation was underway, the official said.

Also Read | Ola To Shut Down International Operations in the UK, New Zealand and Australia Amid Rising Competition To Focus on Indian Market.

AAP in-charge of Betul Lok Sabha seat, Ajay Soni, said he came to know about the case pertaining to a party worker and was getting its details.

The law will take its course if someone has made objectionable comments, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)