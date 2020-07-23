Rishikesh, Jul 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand forest department has lodged a case against Swami Chidananda Saraswati for allegedly grabbing a piece of reserve forest land in Virpur Khurd area here and running a yoga and meditation centre, and a residential school on it.

The case was lodged against the spiritual guru under section 26 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 in compliance with a recent order of the Uttarakhand High Court, Forest Range Officer Mahendra Singh Rawat said.

"Swami Chidananda had grabbed around one hectare of reserved forest land in Virpur Khurd area of the town and was running Muni Chidananda yoga centre, meditation centre and a residential school on it," Rawat who lodged the case against him said.

However, the forest department took back the land from the spiritual guru on February 10 this year, the FRO said.

