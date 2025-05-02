Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday weighed in on the caste census debate, asserting that the focus should remain on uplifting downtrodden communities rather than turning the issue into a political battleground.

Speaking in Chennai, Sitharaman said, "DMK and the Opposition are trying to claim victory for themselves, but they didn't do that. Don't see it as a political thing; think about how it benefits the downtrodden people."

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the Cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in Schedule VII.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister stated that caste has been excluded from all census operations conducted since Independence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a political jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram, stating that the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on stage "would disturb the sleep" of many people.

In his address during the public event after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "I want to tell Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a strong pillar of the INDI Alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many."

PM Modi addressed in Hindi for translation and said, "The message has gone wherever it has to go."

PM Modi's jibe comes after the Centre included caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on April 30 following the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting.

Terming the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census "revolutionary," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that India is on the path to becoming a great nation in the coming years.

Addressing the public in Amravati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naidu said, "PM Modi has also taken another revolutionary decision by initiating the caste census -- a commendable move that will help uplift the poor and ensure targeted support. India is on the path to becoming a great nation in the coming years." (ANI)

