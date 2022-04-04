Kochi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday stayed the appointment of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer N T Sajan in the place of Sanjayan Kumar.

The CAT decision came on a plea from IFS officer Kumar who was transferred from the post of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), south zone.

Counsel for Kumar sought an interim order of stay of the transfer order by saying it was violative of the Indian Forest Service (cadre) Rules, 1966, as amended by a notification dated January 28, 2014.

In its order, the CAT observed that the order seems to be prima-facie against the statutory rules and stayed its implementation.

Directing the Kerala Forest Department to retain Kumar as Conservator of Forests (southern circle) Kollam, the CAT ordered to also produce all the files in respect of the transfer order.

The matter was posted for April 7 for consideration.

In his plea, Kumar, who was transferred out as Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan and Research), alleged that his premature transfer from the post he had held was due to the political pressure and influence to help Sajan who is recommended for being kept under suspension pending for his involvement with the prime accused in the Muttil rosewood trees-felling case.

Kumar alleged that Sajan, only a Deputy Conservator of Forests and a person of doubtful integrity, is given full charge of the post of Chief Conservator of Forests, which is two posts above the normal line of hierarchy of his substantive post.

