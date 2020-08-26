New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 95,853 crore to more than 25.55 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to August 25, 2020, said the Income Tax (I-T) Department in a statement on Wednesday.

The I-T refunds of Rs 29,361 crore were issued in 2,391,517 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 66,493 crore have been issued in 163,272 cases, the statement said.

Also Read | Noida: Fire Breaks Out at Toy Manufacturing Factory in Sector 63, Fire Tenders Reach Spot.

In view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT has extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020.

The Ministry of Finance issued a notification in this regard on July 29. (ANI)

Also Read | Bombay High Court Fines Woman Rs 25,000 for False Rape Complaint Against Her Boyfriend.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)