Patna (Bihar) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including the Branch Manager of Bihar Gramin Bank, Babhangama Branch in Sitamarhi district, and a daily wager employee (private person), for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a complainant, according to an official release.

The CBI registered a case against the accused on May 29, 2025, on allegations that they had demanded a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant in exchange for releasing the subsidy amount related to a PMEGP loan that had already been sanctioned and disbursed to the complainant in 2022.

According to the statement, CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs. 10,000 in bribes from the complainant. Both were subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI, Patna, on May 30.

Searches were conducted at the accused's residential and official premises in Sitamarhi, Bihar, where incriminating documents were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Assam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Branch Manager of Central Bank of India, Dhamdhama Branch, District Nalbari, Assam, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5000 from the complainant.

As per the statement, a case was registered by the CBI on Thursday against the accused on the allegation that he demanded an undue advantage of Rs 5000 from the complainant to enhance his overdraft (OD) facility.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed for demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 5000. The accused was later arrested and will be produced before the CBI Court in Guwahati on May 30.

Investigation is continuing, said the statement.

Meanwhile, in Bhubaneshwar, the CBI arrested Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi (IRS) on corruption charges. (ANI)

