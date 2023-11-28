New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a principal general manager and a sub-divisional engineer of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Bhopal for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 15,000 for an amicable settlement of a chargesheet pending against an official, the agency said on Tuesday.

It has been alleged that a chargesheet for departmental disciplinary action was issued to the complainant by Principal General Manager Mahendra Singh.

"It was further alleged that the SDE demanded an undue advantage of Rs 40,000 from the complainant and informed him that the PGM of BSNL had demanded the said bribe for an amicable settlement of the pending chargesheet in his favour. It was also alleged that the said SDE told the complainant that in case he would not pay the demanded bribe, the PGM would take strict action against him," a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The agency laid a trap and caught the principal general manager while he was accepting part payment of Rs 15,000, he added.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of PGM at Bhopal, which led to recovery of cash Rs 8 lakh (approx.); 240.5 g (approx.) gold and 1,915 g (approx.) silver items and incriminating documents. Later, the SDE BSNL was also caught. During the search at the premise of SDE, incriminating documents and locker keys were recovered," the spokesperson said in a statement.

