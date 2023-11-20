New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Deputy Manager (Production) of Verka Dairy Plant in Punjab for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ashim Kumar Sen, Deputy Manager (Production) of Verka Dairy Plant in Mohali (Punjab).

A case has been registered on complaint against the Deputy Manager (Production), Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali.

It was alleged that the complainant was running a firm in Chandigarh in the name of his wife and the firm was awarded a contract for providing manpower and security to the Verka Plant (Milkfed) in Mohali.

It was further alleged that the Deputy Manager (Production), Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali had been harassing the Complainant and threatening him to cancel the contract.

The complainant met the accused during which the accused allegedly demanded a bribe at a rate of Rs 15000 per month for the next four to five months. It was also alleged that the accused further told the complainant that if the said bribe was not paid, then the contract would be cancelled. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 30,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 30,000. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Mohali and Patiala (Punjab) which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused was produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandigarh and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

In another case, CBI has arrested Cantonment Board Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) Sanitary Inspector Yogesh Yadav for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered on complaint against two Sanitary lnspectors Cantonment Board, Meerut on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the Complainant to allow the continuation of reconstruction of Complainant's three shops in Cantonment Board, Meerut.

It was further alleged that three shops were under construction in Lal Kurti, Meerut Cantonment and the owner of the said three shops had given the responsibility of construction to the complainant.

For continuing the construction of the said three shops, both the accused working at the office of Cantonment Board Meerut CEO demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught a Sanitary inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage or bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused.

The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases at Ghaziabad and was sent to Judicial Custody till November 30.

Investigation into both cases is continuing. (ANI)

