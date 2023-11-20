Bhubaneswar, November 20: In a surprising incident, a man allegedly robbed a car using a toy gun in the city's Sundarpada on Thursday morning. The police later arrested the accused. The accused was identified as Rudra Prasad Mohanty, a resident of Berhampur. He visited his brother-in-law Manoj Kumar Purohit at his flat in Sundarpada on Thursday morning and threatened him with the fake gun, asking for Rs 50,000. Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Apprehend 11 Members of Notorious 'Chadi and Baniyan' Gang.

The New Indian Express report said that Mohanty took the car key from the security guard by pointing the toy gun at him after Purohit refused the money. The car belonged to Sanjay Kumar Patsani, who owned a flat in the apartment. When Mohanty escaped with the vehicle, Purohit filed a report at the Airfield police station. The police caught Mohanty near Pipili and recovered the car and the fake gun he had used. The police also revealed that Mohanty had a criminal record. Odisha Robbery: Unknown Armed Robbers Loot Rs 1.50 Crore From SBI ATM Cash Van in Cuttack.

In another incident, four miscreants looted valuables worth around Rs 1 crore in one night in Bhubaneswar. As per reports, the robbers armed with an iron rod, hammer, and shovel stole four flats in JJ Rajvatika apartment at Pathargadia under the city limits late at night in October. They entered the apartment, suspected of scaling the boundary wall. Surprisingly, the miscreants managed to dodge a security guard deployed at the apartment's entrance and CCTV cameras installed on all floors. Three wore half pants and T-shirts, while one wore full pants and a shirt. All of them had their faces covered with towels.

