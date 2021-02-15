New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against nine former and serving officials of the NTPC for alleged shortfall of cement and steel stock worth over Rs one crore at its upcoming 4000 MW plant at Lara in Chattisgarh, officials said Monday.

The NTPC had approached the CBI in December, 2019 with a complaint against its officials. The agency could not take any action as the Chhattisgarh government had withdrawn its general consent to allow the CBI to operate in its jurisdiction in January that year.

The CBI approached the government seeking permission to probe the case which was granted in November last year following which the central probe agency registered the FIR against the nine officials.

Those booked include the then AGM BP Biswal (now retired) and DGM BN Prasad (terminated), they said.

Serving officials include DGM SN Mandal, Assistant Manager SK Mishra, Engineer SK Sahu and Junior Engineers Kanak Saha, Harshvardhan Mathia, Sudhir Purohit and LP Ratre, they said.

It is alleged that in spite of clear directives about physical verification of steel, cement and other construction related stocks procured by stores department, the exercise was not carried out by officials concerned from 2012-15, they said.

Later, a Kolkata-based company carried out verification which showed a shortfall in steel and cement items to the tune of over Rs one crore, the officials said.

