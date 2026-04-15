New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) has registered 22 new cases based on the Supreme Court directions against various builders..

According to CBI, it carried out extensive searches at 77 locations across 8 states / UT's in connection with these 22 cases. They were connected to an alleged nexus between certain builders and officials of financial institutions, which led to the cheating and defrauding of innocent homebuyers.

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These coordinated search operations were conducted across different states and are part of a nationwide crackdown, the CBI said on Tuesday.

Searches have resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials, which are being examined.

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The action is aimed at gathering crucial evidence to unravel the larger conspiracy involving the alleged diversion of funds, financial irregularities, and fraudulent practices in the housing real estate sector.

Earlier, CBI had registered 28 cases against various builders in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions. They are in the final stages of investigation. With this, CBI has registered a total of 50 cases so far, after the Supreme Court directions.

In a separate development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 13 arrested a notorious criminal from his hideout in Surat, a High Court-referred case of the abduction of two residents of Kolkata who have been missing since July 7, 2014, the agency said in an official statement.

"The accused Bhola Singh was absconding since the inception of the investigation in 2015 and has been located hiding in Surat using fake identity documents in the name of Amit Sharma. Based on the identification of the hideout, the accused Bhola Singh has been arrested today by the CBI from his hideout in Surat after a concerted operation," the agency said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)