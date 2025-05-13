Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): The CBI court will be delivering its verdict in the Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case on May 13 in Coimbatore, as per the information.

Coimbatore Women's Court Judge Nandini Devi, who heard the case, will deliver the verdict against nine accused.

The nine accused are Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arulanandam, and Arunkumar. They were presented to the court on Tuesday ahead of its judgement.

The Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case took place in 2019 when nine men allegedly assaulted a young woman. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case, and the trial was completed in the Coimbatore Women's Court.

The trial was held based on 50 witnesses, and more than 240 documents were presented on behalf of the government in front of the court. Additionally, eight women testified against the nine accused. (ANI)

