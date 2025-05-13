Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair said that he has filed a police complaint following a threat after his home address and mobile number were allegedly leaked on a social media platform.

However, no FIR has been registered yet, police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a post on 'X' on Monday night, he alleged that people have leaked his home address and mobile number and have threatened to send pork to his address.

"There are already life threats against me. This isn't the first time. The same person in 2023 had sent pork to my address and shared the shipping address on Twitter. I have filed a complaint before @DCPEASTBCP (DCP East). Trust that @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka takes this threat seriously at least this time," he said in his post.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 13 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He further claimed that when he filed a similar complaint last time, the FIR was closed after a few months.

He also shared the handles which leaked his personal address and mobile number and said, "There's a threat to me and my family staying at that address."

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from him in this regard. But no FIR has been registered yet. The complaint will be transferred to R T Nagar police station jurisdiction because he stays there."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)