New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut Thursday charged that agencies like the CBI, ED and NCB are being used to trouble the sugar industry, the cooperative sector and also the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation in Maharashtra.

Participating in a discussion on The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, he said, "Those who are at fault, please punish them. But those who are innocent please spare them. This is my demand."

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 131 Crore Doses.

The two bills were passed by Lok Sabha. They seek to extend the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate up to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

Raut said everybody has right to rule in a democracy. He also alleged that a demand of Rs 25 crore was made by the NCB zonal officer to release the son of a famous Bollywood star who was caught in a drug case.

Also Read | FTII JET 2021 Admit Card Released At ftii.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"In the drug case related to the son of the noted Bollywood star, a demand of Rs 25 crore was made. The eyewitness...in the case said that for the release of the son of the actor a demand of Rs 25 crore was made by the NCB zonal officer," he said.

He also alleged that two to three eyewitness in the case said that their signatures were taken forcibly on 25 blank papers by the NCB Zonal officer and they were threatened with jail terms if they refused.

He also alleged that the CBI, ED and NCB were set up as apex vigilance institutions but have now become "agencies of people who indulge in politics".

Opposing the bills, Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party) stated that the whole bill is very confusing. "It makes you look vindictive as a government and not transparent."

The ED and CBI were being used against the people and opposition-ruled states. "You are setting a bad precedent," she said, attacking the government.

She also said it was a shame to see how family members of people being probed by investigative agencies were also being summoned.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the present government's persistent endeavour to is turn the CBI into a retaliatory institution.

"You are worshipping the culture of subserviency," he said, slamming the government.

The ruling party, he said, was resorting to ordinance route which is by and large opposed by all party leaders.

He also sought to know from the government the present status of the success rate of cases been investigated by the CBI. He said the government should rethink the Bill and asked it to stop tinkering with the premier investigative agency.

He vehemently opposed the bill and said that it was aimed at serving the “narrow interest” of present dispensation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)