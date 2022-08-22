New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) After his deputy Manish Sisodia's claims of being "approached" by the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said this means the CBI-ED raids were attempts to topple his government, while asserting that "Operation Lotus" proved to be a failure in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an offer that all cases against him will be closed if he joined the saffron party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

"I have received a message from the BJP -- leave the AAP and join the BJP. We will ensure that all cases lodged by the CBI and the ED against you are closed.

"My reply to the BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

In response to Sisodia's tweet, Kejriwal said: "It means that the CBI and ED raids have nothing to do with the liquor policy and corruption? These raids were carried out only to topple the AAP government in Delhi? Like they have done in other states."

Later, he tweeted: "Operation Lotus fails in Delhi."

Kejriwal and Sisodia are currently in Gujarat to strengthen the AAP's base there in the run-up to the state Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

